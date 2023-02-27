PM Modi’s visit to Maddur an outreach to Vokkaligas

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to arrive in Maddur to inaugurate the Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane highway, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to turn the occasion into an opportunity to lift its political fortunes in the Vokkaliga heartland.

The Karnataka BJP, which wants to make it a mega event, has also thought of a mega rally at Maddur — considered be the centre-point to Ramanagara, Mysuru and parts of Hassan district — that will help raise the campaign pitch to the next level, after it was set rolling by National President JP Nadda and master strategist Amit Shah in Mandya.

Shah also set the tone by escalating his attack on the JDS and dynasty politics, and set the agenda to win at least four of seven seats in Mandya. He also said the BJP will not have any truck or understanding with the JDS, sending out a strong message.

Though Congress president DK Shiva Kumar and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy are competing for control over Vokkaliga voters, and appealing to the community to give the highest number of MLAs from the 74 seats in Old Mysuru region.

The BJP high command, knowing full well that the state BJP unit lacks charismatic Vokkaliga leaders, plans to lead with PM Modi’s image and aura to wow the electorate, and hopes to cross party lines. The party will also play the development card, and will list the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, commissioning of MySugar factory, funds for irrigation projects in the Cauvery basin, setting up of Mandya University, installing the 106-ft Kempe Gowda statue at KIA, and announcing development projects for Ramanagara district that is represented by both Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy.

Party sources confirmed it will step up its attack on dynasty politics in the JDS, and internal bickering over the chief minister’s post in the Congress. The BJP is in no mood to play ball with the JDS, as BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh has told party workers that the BJP will fight the electoral battle under the leadership of Narendra Modi in the 2023 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He attacked the JDS, saying the list of candidates is prepared by the family, and warned leaders and workers of bonhomie with the JDS. He wanted Old Mysuru to elect more BJP MLAs, though it is considered a stronghold of the JDS and Congress.

Incidentally, the BJP high command also took note of the revolt in the Mandya unit, against the appointment of Revenue Minister R Ashoka as Mandya district in-charge, after a few leaders were accused of “adjustment politics” with the JDS.

The BJP, which is keen to spread saffron in Old Mysuru, may reach out to Member of Parliament Sumalatha Ambareesh and her band of supporters to get the magic number of 113 seats. Her entry into the party could be the springboard to take on political rivals.

