Airport a new chapter for Shivamogga, says PM

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: “Karnataka is now in an era of development because of the double-engine government, which has enhanced the pace of growth. We are marching ahead by building roadways, railways, airways and digital connectivity,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

Dedicating the newly built Shivamogga airport to the nation, he said development has reached villages which was earlier restricted to big cities. The Shivamogga airport has opened a new chapter in the development of Malnad. Along with new railway connectivity to Shikaripura and Ranebennuru, it could open up new markets for valuable agricultural produce from the region. There will also be more employment opportunities as Shivamogga, which is also an education hub, has been provided with connectivity and infrastructure, he said.

Modi began his speech in Kannada by addressing the audience as “Karnatakada Sahodara Sahodariyare...” He continued with “Sirigannadam Elge, Sirigannadam Balge”.

Wishing former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on his 80th birthday, Modi said, “Today is a special day for Karnataka as the great leader of the state, Yediyurappa, who has served for the welfare of farmers, was born on this day. His life is a great motivation for the coming generation.”

He called upon people to greet Yediyurappa by switching on the flashlight of their mobile phone and waving it.

SHIVAMOGGA: “Karnataka is now in an era of development because of the double-engine government, which has enhanced the pace of growth. We are marching ahead by building roadways, railways, airways and digital connectivity,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday. Dedicating the newly built Shivamogga airport to the nation, he said development has reached villages which was earlier restricted to big cities. The Shivamogga airport has opened a new chapter in the development of Malnad. Along with new railway connectivity to Shikaripura and Ranebennuru, it could open up new markets for valuable agricultural produce from the region. There will also be more employment opportunities as Shivamogga, which is also an education hub, has been provided with connectivity and infrastructure, he said. Modi began his speech in Kannada by addressing the audience as “Karnatakada Sahodara Sahodariyare...” He continued with “Sirigannadam Elge, Sirigannadam Balge”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Wishing former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on his 80th birthday, Modi said, “Today is a special day for Karnataka as the great leader of the state, Yediyurappa, who has served for the welfare of farmers, was born on this day. His life is a great motivation for the coming generation.” He called upon people to greet Yediyurappa by switching on the flashlight of their mobile phone and waving it.