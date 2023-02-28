Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway toll likely to be Rs 255 one-way

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The toll for the entire stretch of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is likely to be around Rs 255 one-way for cars and the toll collection is likely to start from March-end. At the same time, the half-toll collection of Rs 135 for cars from Bengaluru till Maddur that was to start from Tuesday has been postponed.

The 118km highway, where works in only small stretches have remained, will have two toll-collection points. The toll from Bengaluru and Maddur will be Rs 135, and from Maddur to Mysuru it will be Rs 120. As there has been a backlash from people over the toll being high, official sources pointed out that the National Highways Authority of India guidelines specify the fee at Rs 3 per km. On NICE Road, people are paying Rs 6 per km, whereas on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, it will be around Rs 2.5 per km.

The sources said the half-toll collection from Tuesday has been deferred as service roads for two and three-wheelers are not ready yet. “These vehicles are not allowed on the highway, and also, they cannot be charged for using the highway. The NHAI has, therefore, decided to postpone levying the fee. The service roads are not ready yet as there have been issues over acquisition of land,” they added.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway on March 11, and from March 15, the collection of half-toll for the stretch between Bengaluru and Maddur will begin.

The 118-km highway, from NICE Road entrance in Bengaluru to the Ring Road Junction in Mysuru, has reduced the travel time by half to just 90 minutes.

BENGALURU: The toll for the entire stretch of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is likely to be around Rs 255 one-way for cars and the toll collection is likely to start from March-end. At the same time, the half-toll collection of Rs 135 for cars from Bengaluru till Maddur that was to start from Tuesday has been postponed. The 118km highway, where works in only small stretches have remained, will have two toll-collection points. The toll from Bengaluru and Maddur will be Rs 135, and from Maddur to Mysuru it will be Rs 120. As there has been a backlash from people over the toll being high, official sources pointed out that the National Highways Authority of India guidelines specify the fee at Rs 3 per km. On NICE Road, people are paying Rs 6 per km, whereas on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, it will be around Rs 2.5 per km. The sources said the half-toll collection from Tuesday has been deferred as service roads for two and three-wheelers are not ready yet. “These vehicles are not allowed on the highway, and also, they cannot be charged for using the highway. The NHAI has, therefore, decided to postpone levying the fee. The service roads are not ready yet as there have been issues over acquisition of land,” they added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway on March 11, and from March 15, the collection of half-toll for the stretch between Bengaluru and Maddur will begin. The 118-km highway, from NICE Road entrance in Bengaluru to the Ring Road Junction in Mysuru, has reduced the travel time by half to just 90 minutes.