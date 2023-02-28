Congress hates Karnataka, its leaders, says PM

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a scathing attack on Congress, alleging that it not only hated Karnataka but also insulted several senior and popular leaders of the state, mainly former chief ministers S Nijalingappa and Veerendra Patil in the past and now AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

After inaugurating various developmental programmes, including the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission and railway projects in Belgavi on Monday, he said, “Now that I have come to Belgavi, I want to recall incidents to show how Congress hates Karnataka. Insulting leaders of Karnataka has been in Congress’ culture. Whenever the Congress parivar finds problems with someone, it starts insulting them.’’

He said history is witness to how Congress insulted leaders of repute like Nijalingappa and Veerendra Patil. The people of Karnataka are aware of such incidents. Recently, Kharge was insulted in the presence of the special family of Congress, he added.

“Son of the soil Kharge who served as Parliamentarian for more than five decades is a noted leader from Karnataka and I respect him a lot. The way Kharge was insulted in a recent Congress party session at Chhattisgarh pained me a lot. Such an old leader heading AICC was not offered an umbrella, instead the one (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) who was standing beside him was given the umbrella. The incident showed how Congress treats its leaders. The entire world knows who has the remote control in Congress,” he said.

Linking the incident to dynastic politics practised by political parties, he said, many parties in the country are caught up in dynastic politics and the country should be freed from it. People should be aware of such parties, he said.

“Congress leaders are upset with me for various reasons, but their plans will never materialise till I am alive. In desperation, Congress leaders are raising slogans like ‘Marja Modi Marja Modi’ (die Modi die Modi), but the country at the same time is saying ‘Modi Tera Kamal Khilega, Modi Tera Kamal Khilega (Modi your lotus will bloom),” he said.

