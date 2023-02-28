Home States Karnataka

Congress may have to worry about SDPI eating into minority vote share

The Centre’s ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), the ideological arm of SDPI, and charges of it being too radical may have an impact on its poll prospects.

Published: 28th February 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, elections, polls

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as Congress is focussing on reaching the 113-mark in the Assembly, one party has been giving it sleepless nights. No, it is not BJP, but SDPI. The Social Democratic Party of India, which contested a mere three seats in 2018, has named 11 candidates and is looking to put up 40-50 contestants to corner minority votes. 

The SDPI move is likely to directly affect Congress, which took a lion’s share of minority votes last time. A few days ago, SDPI was talking about contesting from around 100 seats, which obviously worried Congress.

There have been instances where SDPI has affected Congress calculations. Like in the Chickpet Assembly segment, where Mujahid Pasha from SDPI contested in 2018 and took away 11,700 votes, constituting 9.08 per cent of the vote share. This left Congress’ RV Devaraj with only 49,378 votes or 38.3 per cent, allowing BJPs Uday Garudachar to romp home with 57,000 votes. Another case is that of 26 seats in the Madikeri Municipal Corporation, where SDPI has five members, Congress just one and BJP 16.

Apart from SDPI, Congress also has to worry about the challenge thrown by JDS and the AIMIM. JDS, which poached senior Congress leader CM Ibrahim, has been working hard to put up more Muslim candidates hoping to garner minority votes.

SDPI national general secretary EM Thumbe said, “We have seen Congress has not fought for many minority issues.’’

The Centre’s ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), the ideological arm of SDPI, and charges of it being too radical may have an impact on its poll prospects. Also, many PFI and SDPI members were blamed for the DJ Halli riots and some are still behind bars.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP SDPI
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp