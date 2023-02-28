Home States Karnataka

Forest department draws fire lines and hires additional staff to keep forest fires at bay

The forest fire lines have been drawn with a 3-meter width across the reserve forests of Virajpet. Meanwhile, a total of 28 forest watchers have been hired by the department.

Published: 28th February 2023 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Forest fire lines drawn across the Virajpet division reserve forest area.

Forest fire lines drawn across the Virajpet division reserve forest area.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Several fire incidents across private estates and properties are being reported frequently across Kodagu following the extremely dry weather. To protect the forest areas during this dry season, the forest department in the district has set up various precautionary measures. 

To save the reserve forests and wildlife from these accidental fires, the Virajpet and Madikeri division forest department officials have hired additional foresters to keep forest fires at bay.

At the Virajpet division, a total of 66 km of forest fire lines have been drawn. As confirmed by Virajpet division DFO Sharanappa, the forest fire lines have been drawn with a three-meter width across the reserve forests of Virajpet including the Makutta forest area. Meanwhile, a total of 28 forest watchers have been hired by the department.

“The fire watchers will regularly monitor across the forest boundaries to report any fire incident. A group of four is always monitoring the border areas of the forest,” he explained.

A total of 200 km of forest fire line has been drawn across the forest area in the Madikeri division. DCF Poovaiah confirmed that a total of 20 forest fire watchers have been outsourced from the department to regularly monitor the forest area.

“The department has also purchased fire extinguishing equipment including blowers, water cans and sprayers that will act as an immediate source to extinguish any accidental fire,” Poovaiah added.

The forest fire watchers are also provided with fire-proof boots and suits to act quickly in case of a forest fire. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forest fire Madikeri Forest department
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp