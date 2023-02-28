Forest department draws fire lines and hires additional staff to keep forest fires at bay

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Several fire incidents across private estates and properties are being reported frequently across Kodagu following the extremely dry weather. To protect the forest areas during this dry season, the forest department in the district has set up various precautionary measures.

To save the reserve forests and wildlife from these accidental fires, the Virajpet and Madikeri division forest department officials have hired additional foresters to keep forest fires at bay.

At the Virajpet division, a total of 66 km of forest fire lines have been drawn. As confirmed by Virajpet division DFO Sharanappa, the forest fire lines have been drawn with a three-meter width across the reserve forests of Virajpet including the Makutta forest area. Meanwhile, a total of 28 forest watchers have been hired by the department.

“The fire watchers will regularly monitor across the forest boundaries to report any fire incident. A group of four is always monitoring the border areas of the forest,” he explained.

A total of 200 km of forest fire line has been drawn across the forest area in the Madikeri division. DCF Poovaiah confirmed that a total of 20 forest fire watchers have been outsourced from the department to regularly monitor the forest area.

“The department has also purchased fire extinguishing equipment including blowers, water cans and sprayers that will act as an immediate source to extinguish any accidental fire,” Poovaiah added.

The forest fire watchers are also provided with fire-proof boots and suits to act quickly in case of a forest fire.

