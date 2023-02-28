Modi, Vishwamanava of this decade, says BSY

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior BJP leader and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa, who is bidding adieu to electoral politics, turned emotional on his 80th birthday while being felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday. “Modi had told me that the inauguration of the Shivamogga airport had to happen on my birthday and he would be there to do the honours, and he has kept up his words,” he said.

Yediyurappa said he started his political journey way back in 1970. “It was the blessings of people of Shikaripura that made me an MLA and to assume many political responsibilities, including the chief minister’s post. I have served as an MLA, MLC and MP. I contested the Lok Sabha election in 2014 after Modi asked me to. I won with a thumping margin of over 3.5 lakh votes.”

He said, “In my political journey of 50 years, I was in power for just seven years. I worked on the ideology of social justice and ‘Sarvarigu Samapalu, Sarvarigu Samabalu’ (equal share for all, equal life for all). It could happen because of Modi’s blessings.”

Mentioning the concept of Vishwamanava (global citizen), envisioned by poet laureate Kuvempu, Yediyurappa said Modi is the only Vishwamanava of the decade, making the rest of the world realise what Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (all living beings are a family) means.

He said that in November 2004, then President APJ Abdul Kalam, while addressing a joint session of the legislature in the state, presented the concept of PURA - Provision of Urban amenities in Rural Areas. It was made possible by the double engine government under Modi’s leadership.

He said, “My 80th birthday is special because of the presence of Modi. Former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee attended my 60th birthday celebrations in Bengaluru. Vajpayee had told me that he did not attend such birthday celebrations, but mine was an exception. I still cherish that moment.”

