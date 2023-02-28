Home States Karnataka

My last election, need rest: JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy

Published: 28th February 2023

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy addresses the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Close on the heels of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa declaring retirement from electoral politics, former chief minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that the 2023 Assembly polls would be his last.

“I will not contest the Assembly polls in 2028, as I am exhausted with politics and need rest. But I will never quit active politics as I will field an ordinary worker from the Channapatna Assembly constituency,” he said at a Bamul utsav, organised by Bangalore Milk Union Limited in Channapatna. 

In 2018, he had contested from both Ramanagara and Channapatna Assembly constituencies and quit the former constituency for his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy, who eventually won the seat in the bypolls. In the coming polls, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is likely to contest from Ramanagara, which means that both father and son will be contesting from constituencies adjacent to each other.

The 63-year-old film producer-turned-politician and younger son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has been found travelling the length and breadth of the state through his ‘Pancharatna’ campaign ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Comments

