Surjewala raises issues of corruption, jobs on occasion of PM's visit to Karnataka

BENGALURU: On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Karnataka, AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala raised a few questions and demanded answers, on issues ranging from corruption to unemployment. Listing his concerns, he asked: The BJP manifesto made about 600 promises, of which about 10 per cent were fulfilled. How can you be accountable to the people? Due to your roadshow, the PU first-year exam to be held in Belagavi was cancelled. Can you explain? Recognised Unaided Private School Association, which has 13,000 members, has alleged that without paying 40 per cent bribe, no work gets done in the government Unemployment is rampant and there are opportunities to provide 2.5 lakh government jobs and about 7.5 lakh jobs in the private sector. Yet, the BJP government has failed to provide jobs, and there is corruption even for the few jobs available, A former Union minister, a senior MLA and former chief minister’s son were accused of masterminding the PSI recruitment scam The government has ensured that Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Factory at Bhadravati, Shivamogga, is permanently locked Amit Shah had said an arecanut research centre would be set up in Shivamogga at a cost of about Rs 500 crore. But until now, not even a rupee has been spent. Due to the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue, BJP ministers and MLAs from Maharashtra are causing a rift