Karnataka: Amit Shah praises Himveers, says country in safe hands  

Published: 01st January 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurates ITBP residential and non-residential complexes at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural on Saturday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appreciated the work being done by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and assured them that the Union Government will ensure that they will get to spend 100 days in a year with their families or in the headquarters.

The ITBP has been doing yeomen service to the nation by guarding the borders even in inhospitable conditions, he said. Shah said he is never worried about borders as he knows that the ITBP personnel are guarding the borders and no one can even dare to occupy even an inch of India’s land. People have bestowed ITBP jawans the title of ‘Himveer’ which is bigger than Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan, he added.

He was speaking after inaugurating a newly constructed office and residential buildings of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and laying the foundation stone for a Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) in Bengaluru rural district. Police personnel working in different states need to have better communication and coordination with improved dialogue to deal with various challenges including narcotics, terrorism and infiltration in the border states, he said.

Policing in Metros will be a challenge in future and there is a need for a strategy based on research to ensure proper policing, he said. The Central Detective Training Institute  of the BPR&D will help improve the forensic science-based investigation in Karnataka and the neighbouring states. 

