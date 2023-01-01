Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Leftover food at Mandya BJP event dumped into pit

A huge quantity of of food prepared for the people who attended Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s event in Mandya was found dumped in a pit. 

Published: 01st January 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 02:34 PM

food dumped, pit

Food being dumped into pits in Mandya

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  A huge quantity of food prepared for the people who attended Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s event in Mandya was found dumped in a pit. 

According to local villagers, 15 huge steel buckets, each containing 250 kg of vegetable bath, seven buckets of curd rice an 50,000 pieces of sweets were dumped in the pit and covered with mud. The pit was dug by using an excavator at the open ground near Mandya Boys College by the organisers. 

More than a lakh people from Mandya and neighbouring districts were brought to the venue in KSRTC and private buses by BJP leaders on Friday for the party’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra. The organisers had arranged food for 1.5 lakh people and had started serving the food around 1 pm. Within minutes, there were serpentine queues of people at food counters.

But as Shah along with CM Basavaraj Bommai left Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk after inaugurating a dairy, the BJP leaders on the stage directed party workers to stop serving the food and ask the people to return to their chairs. 

After the function, most people walked towards their buses to return back to their villages. 

