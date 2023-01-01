Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Media plays greater role than Oppn in these testing times, says Kharge

“More than us (Opposition parties), the media has a greater role to play in these testing times,” he said.

Published: 01st January 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge with the Person of the Year award presented by the Press Club of Bengaluru on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Saturday said that though there are instances of corporates taking over media houses in a tactful manner, its role is primordial in safeguarding democracy.

“Media plays a pivotal role (in safeguarding democracy) and if you (media) commit mistakes by not safeguarding democratic values, the society will be at the receiving end,” he observed while speaking after receiving the ‘Person of the Year’ award at the Press Club of Bengaluru on Saturday.

A few corporates take a little stake and then gradually swallow the entire media industry, he said. “But independent journalists should not sit back... instead they should uphold the ethos of journalism either directly or indirectly and not fall prey to vested interests,” he said.

On job opportunities in the country, Kharge said there are 30 lakh vacancies in public sectors, including Railways, defence, universities and aided institutions. “If these vacancies are filled, it will help crores of people get jobs,” he claimed.

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice V Gopala Gowda presented the award to Kharge. Industries minister Murugesh Nirani and cooperation minister ST Somashekar were given special awards on the occasion.

TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge AICC
