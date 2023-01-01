Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: PWD contractor ends life in Tumakuru owing to debt

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  A PWD contractor has allegedly committed suicide owing to debt at a guesthouse at Devarayanadurga Hills near Tumakuru. The deceased has been identified as TN Prasad, 53, a resident of Saptagiri Layout. He was found hanging at the tourism guesthouse on Friday morning. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. 

He has left behind a death note saying no one is responsible for his death. “No one is responsible for my death. Goodbye to my walking friend,” read the two-line death note dated December 29. He had implemented works of the PWD which he had in turn taken from another Class I contractor identified as Radheshyam. Prasad had even sold his house recently. 

“He could have ended his life owing to depression. His family has not filed a complaint stating if he was under pressure from moneylenders to return the money. He had borrowed Rs 42 lakh,” the police said.
The Kyathsandra police have registered a case. Tumakuru district contractors association president AD Balaramaiah alleged that there was huge corruption in the PWD with officials demanding a bribe to clear the bills. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

