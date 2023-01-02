Home States Karnataka

BJP in fix as 2 groups suggest names for Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

After the recent ‘credit’ war over the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, the 119-km 10-lane road is in the news again with two groups in the BJP suggesting different names for it.  

Published: 02nd January 2023

By Karthik KK
Even as Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha met and appealed to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to name the swanky road as 'Cauvery Expressway', veteran politician and former chief minister S M Krishna has now written to Gadkari and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to name the road after erstwhile Mysuru maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Simha, in his letter sent two weeks back, had appealed to Gadkari to consider naming the expressway after the Cauvery, considering the emotion of people of the region for the river. “A majority of citizens, including historians, have urged me to impress upon the government to name it as ‘Cauvery Expressway’ in reverence to one of the holiest rivers which originates from the Brahmagiri Hills of the Western Ghats in Kodagu district, a part of my parliamentary constituency,” Simha stated in his letter.

The letter sent by Krishna on Sunday to Gadkari and Bommai, said: “Making of the cultural ethos of modern Karnataka owes a debt to the efforts of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. As Maharaja of Mysore, he cultivated a humanistic vision of community coexistence that shaped Mysore’s rich culture, heritage and customs for many centuries.

The steps he undertook and his foresightedness in policies are etched in minds of the people of Bengaluru and Mysuru. The achievement of a great personality like his should be remembered by future generations. So, I request to consider naming the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.”
The two different names suggested by the leaders of the same party have put the BJP in a fix, especially at a time when Gadkari is expected to fly down for an inspection of the expressway.

