Businessman shoots son’s friend, dies of heart attack

The deceased have been identified as Manjunath Olekar (67) and Vinay (34). Sources said Olekar and his son Sandeep had organised a party at their house in Vidya Nagar to ring in the New Year.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The New Year celebration turned tragic when a businessman suffered a heart attack and died after he accidentally fired at his son’s friend on Saturday night. The youth who sustained the bullet injury died on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Manjunath Olekar (67) and Vinay (34). Sources said Olekar and his son Sandeep had organised a party at their house in Vidya Nagar to ring in the New Year. Two friends of Olekar’s son too were part of the celebration.

When the clock struck 12, Olekar took out his double barrel breech loading (DBBL) gun to fire in the air to welcome the New Year. When he was trying to load the gun, he accidentally fired at Vinay. Olekar panicked, suffered a heart attack and died on the spot, said Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar GK.

Vinay was taken to a private hospital for treatment, where he died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon. Sources said Vinay was a PhD research student, hailing from Hosanagara. The Kote police registered a case and are investigating.

4 from TN die as their car collides with KSRTC bus
Four friends from Tamil Nadu, who were heading towards Gokarna after New Year celebrations in Goa, were killed when their car collided head on with a KSRTC bus on Sunday, police said. The deceased were identified as Arun Pandian, Vipul, Mohammad, and Shekaran. 

