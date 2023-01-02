Home States Karnataka

Four Tamil Nadu youths die as car rams into bus 

Five people had been to Goa for the New Year celebration. Their speeding car collided head-on with the bus.

Published: 02nd January 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BALAGULI (UTTARA KANNADA): Four people from Tamil Nadu died after their car collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction at Baliguli Cross near Ankola on Sunday. They were returning to their hometown after their Goa trip. 

Five people had been to Goa for the New Year celebration. Their speeding car collided head-on with the bus. The car, according to an eyewitness, was speeding in such a manner that it lost control and jumped the divider. The deceased have been identified as Arun Pandian, Nipul, Mohammed Bilal and Shekaran.

The mangled remains of the car that collided head-on with a bus at Baliguli
Cross near Ankola on Sunday | Express

“I was nearby when I saw this car speeding. The driver lost control in such a manner that it jumped the divider and went on the other side of the four-lane road and collided head-on with the bus, which was going from Tadadi to Hubballi. The accident was so severe that three people were killed on the spot. I informed police,”  Darshan, an eyewitness, told The New Indian Express.

Another person Vijay Kumar, a villager, said that he had never seen such a ghastly accident in his life. 
“We shifted all the victims to the Ankola taluk hospital. But three had already died and one died en route to the hospital. One person was seriously injured and has been shifted to Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences (KrIMS),” he said.  Senior police officers visited the spot. Ankola police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu 4 youths accident
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp