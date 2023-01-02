Four Tamil Nadu youths die as car rams into bus 

By Express News Service

BALAGULI (UTTARA KANNADA): Four people from Tamil Nadu died after their car collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction at Baliguli Cross near Ankola on Sunday. They were returning to their hometown after their Goa trip.

Five people had been to Goa for the New Year celebration. Their speeding car collided head-on with the bus. The car, according to an eyewitness, was speeding in such a manner that it lost control and jumped the divider. The deceased have been identified as Arun Pandian, Nipul, Mohammed Bilal and Shekaran.

The mangled remains of the car that collided head-on with a bus at Baliguli

Cross near Ankola on Sunday | Express

“I was nearby when I saw this car speeding. The driver lost control in such a manner that it jumped the divider and went on the other side of the four-lane road and collided head-on with the bus, which was going from Tadadi to Hubballi. The accident was so severe that three people were killed on the spot. I informed police,” Darshan, an eyewitness, told The New Indian Express.

Another person Vijay Kumar, a villager, said that he had never seen such a ghastly accident in his life.

“We shifted all the victims to the Ankola taluk hospital. But three had already died and one died en route to the hospital. One person was seriously injured and has been shifted to Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences (KrIMS),” he said. Senior police officers visited the spot. Ankola police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

BALAGULI (UTTARA KANNADA): Four people from Tamil Nadu died after their car collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction at Baliguli Cross near Ankola on Sunday. They were returning to their hometown after their Goa trip. Five people had been to Goa for the New Year celebration. Their speeding car collided head-on with the bus. The car, according to an eyewitness, was speeding in such a manner that it lost control and jumped the divider. The deceased have been identified as Arun Pandian, Nipul, Mohammed Bilal and Shekaran. The mangled remains of the car that collided head-on with a bus at Baliguli Cross near Ankola on Sunday | Express “I was nearby when I saw this car speeding. The driver lost control in such a manner that it jumped the divider and went on the other side of the four-lane road and collided head-on with the bus, which was going from Tadadi to Hubballi. The accident was so severe that three people were killed on the spot. I informed police,” Darshan, an eyewitness, told The New Indian Express. Another person Vijay Kumar, a villager, said that he had never seen such a ghastly accident in his life. “We shifted all the victims to the Ankola taluk hospital. But three had already died and one died en route to the hospital. One person was seriously injured and has been shifted to Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences (KrIMS),” he said. Senior police officers visited the spot. Ankola police have registered a case and an investigation is on.