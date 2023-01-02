No injustice will be done to any community: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said everything will be crystal clear on the new reservation policy once the final order comes. “The government has already explained everything in its interim order and data will appear in the final report.

After that, it will be discussed with the stakeholders. The government has accepted the interim report without causing any problems for the backward classes,” Bommai said at his Hubballi residence on the sidelines of Janata Darshan.

“If needed, a clarification will be issued. Injustice will not be done to any community. The leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, while his party was in power, did not fulfil these demands. Since the incumbent government is doing everything it has become a problem for them,” he said.

Bommai slammed Congress for finding faults in everything and said the ruling BJP government is not bothered about their comments as their way ahead is clear. Reacting to Congress leaders’ allegation on the approved detailed project report for the Kalasa-Banduri project, he said the issue for which both the parties had fought had reached its logical end and the time has come now for them to start work.”

