No question of merging KMF, Amul, clarifies CM Bommai

Shah had spoken with clarity and what he meant was that each one must cooperate and that does not mean a merger, the CM said. 

Published: 02nd January 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Sunday clarified that the ‘Nandini’ brand of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) will always maintain its separate identity and there are no talks about its merger with Amul. Hitting out at opposition leaders’ claims of a merger, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said such talks are just imaginary as Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah had only spoken about cooperation between the two entities. 

Shah had spoken with clarity and what he meant was that each one must cooperate and that does not mean a merger, the CM said. Bommai said Shah had said there will be benefits if both of them worked together in some sectors. If Nandini or Amul is technically ahead, this expertise can be shared, and even there could be an exchange in administrative matters. The Union Minister’s statement must not be misunderstood and politicised. “As the CM, I am saying that Nandini will be a separate identity forever,” he said.

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar added that Shah never spoke about a merger. In Bengaluru, the minister said KMF is a big institute with 15 milk unions and 26 lakh people associated with it.
The Centre has directed that every village must have a dairy unit in the next three years and new rules should be framed for cooperative societies and technology needs to be provided to them, Somashekar said. “The Centre will give 60% of the funds required for the software.

All societies will have the same software and rules,” he said. There is no proposal for merger, and it is just a Congress and JDS gimmick as elections are nearing, he added. The opposition Congress and JDS have slammed Shah’s suggestion and many people had taken to social media to criticise what they termed as a merger proposal.

