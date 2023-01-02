Straws in the wind: HDK comes down heavily at Shah on Twitter, calls him liar

By Express News Service

Shah sets off Twitter spat, departs

It was a case of changing equations with the JDS for Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He shared the dais with JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda in Mandya at the Mega dairy inauguration on Friday, where Gowda was all praise for Shah as cooperation minister. But later, at the BJP’s meetings in Mandya and Bengaluru, Shah went full throttle, attacking JDS as a party that blackmails by winning 25-30 seats in every poll. He also termed the party an “ATM for the Gowda family”. A hurt HD Kumaraswamy came down heavily on Twitter, terming Shah a liar. “@AmitShah You are a political chameleon! You’re a reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels. You’re disgraceful,” he tweeted. Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan hit back at HDK, saying, “We have high regard for H D Deve Gowda for his seniority... Gowda’s son HDK has made politics a business. How relevant is he for old Mysuru region...” This spat won’t die down soon.

Kharge powwows with media

AICC president Mallikarjuna M Kharge, who was at the Press Club of Bengaluru (PCB) on New Year’s eve to be conferred the ‘Person of the Year’ award, found himself spending an inordinately long time with the media fraternity. Courtesy: the award organisers ‘deliberately’ made him wait for the award, while ministers Murugesh Nirani and S T Somashekara were presented their special awards and bundled off as their boss Amit Shah was in town. A patient Kharge finally asked the organisers why he was made to wait, to which PCB president Sridhar R reasoned, “Since Khargeji will get busy as AICC president, we wanted him to spend more time with us.” Kharge, a cool customer, obliged. Later, Justice V Gopala Gowda, conferring the award on Kharge, remarked that he even deserved the prime minister’s post. Kharge had his own advice for scribes, “I am 81, you journalists should work to safeguard democracy in the country for future generations...”

NY celebrations in mid-field

Setting a strange precedent, Sudi Gram Panchayat of Gadag celebrated New Year by cutting a cake in the middle of a field with MNREGA daily wage workers. Strange, because villagers celebrate Ugadi as their New Year, and are not used to year-end festivities. The GP staff thought they would inspire the workers and went to the field with the cake. The workers, delighted with this novel celebration, prayed for health and prosperity, and sang songs as they feasted on cake.

Dharam Singh in dharam sankat

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah is privy to a lot of information, especially when he was with JDS and that party had formed a coalition government in 2004 with Dharam Singh as chief minister. The government fell 20 months later due to differences between leaders of both parties. Remembering the former chief minister on his 86th birth anniversary, Siddaramaiah said JDS leaders HD Kumaraswamy and HD Revanna used to visit the chief minister’s residence in the morning every day to get files signed, while party supremo HD Deve Gowda would put pressure by calling Dharam Singh over phone. A hapless Dharam Singh would heed their demands. “These leaders cheated the mild-mannered Dharam Singh,” Siddaramaiah thundered.

