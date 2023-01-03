Home States Karnataka

Aravind Limbavali, five others booked for businessman's suicide

Published: 03rd January 2023

Aravind Limbavali

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the suicide of a 47-year-old businessman, the Kaggalipura police of Ramanagara district registered an FIR against six persons, including BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali, and booked them for abetment of suicide.

Pradeep S had ended his life by shooting himself in his car at Nettigere village off Kanakapura Road on Sunday evening. He had left an eight-page death note in which he held six persons, including Limbavali, responsible for his death. His wife Namitha V filed a complaint based on which the police registered an FIR under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Apart from Limbavali, Gopi K, Somaiah, G Ramesh Reddy, Jayaram Reddy and Raghava Bhat have been named as accused in the FIR.  Meanwhile, the police have started the probe and are gathering technical evidence related to the case. “We have also sought information from banks concerned to share details about some of the bank account numbers Pradeep mentioned in the suicide note,” a senior police officer said.

