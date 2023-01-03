Home States Karnataka

Businessman’s suicide: Bommai says law will take its course

Published: 03rd January 2023 06:19 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the law will take its course in the businessman suicide case in which BJP MLA Aravind Limbavalli has been named as an accused. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, the CM said due process is being followed in the case. The police have registered an FIR against six persons, including Limbavali.

Meanwhile, Limbavali said he will cooperate with the probe. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Limbavali said, “Pradeep (the businessman) was our party (BJP) worker. During 2009 Lok Sabha polls, he had taken a social media contract for the party and later became a party worker at the ward level. In last June or July, he had come to my office during Janata Darshan and mentioned about dues some people owed him. He shared the contact numbers of the authorities of firms in which he had invested.

I called them to check and they too agreed that Pradeep had invested. I told them to settle Pradeep’s dues for which they sought time as it was Covid time. After 10 days, he came back again and said the issue was not resolved. I called them again and directed them to clear his dues.”

Limbavali said he later met Pradeep at a foundation stone laying ceremony. “He told me the matter was resolved for which he even thanked me. Again in August this year, he called me on my mobile phone. This time he told me that he had some family problems. He said that his wife has filed a case in Bellandur police station. As it was a family matter, I will not give the details here. At that time, I had spoken to the police and intervened and asked them to speak to his wife and if she agreed, the case can be withdrawn. It ended up in a compromise,” he claimed.

Limbavali claims that he spoke to Pradeep only on these three occasions. “Pradeep in his letter has explained the conversation he had with those who were supposed to give him money, but he has also sought an inquiry against me. I have done pro-people work and am ready to face the probe.”

