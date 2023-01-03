Home States Karnataka

Guards, CCTVs for sandalwood trees in Karnataka soon

He said that each tree and the cluster will be tracked by GPS to keep a round the clock vigil and geo-mapping their location.

Published: 03rd January 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image stump of a sandalwood tree. (File Photo)

Representational image stump of a sandalwood tree. (File Photo)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time in Karnataka, the state tree - Sandalwood - will get special state protection. To protect the trees from poachers growing in clusters and to increase their numbers in the state, the state government has decided to give special protection, and the decision is part of the sandalwood policy, which is in its final stages before implementation.

As per the policy, the trees which are growing in 100 hectares area and with good girth, will be given special protection. “These areas will be zero tolerance zones. The area will be closely guarded 24 hours with special armed security, dog squads and CCTVs. Such protection is given to sandalwood trees in Marayoor in Kerala,” a senior forest department official told TNIE. Under the policy, those who are caught poaching and found guilty, will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 7-10 years.

He said that each tree and the cluster will be tracked by GPS to keep a round the clock vigil and geo-mapping their location.

“Our state tree is sandalwood, but the numbers are declining due to multiple reasons. Plantations have reduced as many were unwilling to do it because of felling permission. Guarding and protecting the trees were also a major challenge, despite sandalwood being declared as a state tree. Now, with the state cluster identification and protection, the number will increase,” the official said.

So far, 20-30 such blocks have been identified. These trees are around 30 years old and some have a girth of over 45cm. According to the state forest department data, there are at least two in every district. To declare a cluster, not just the area but the number of trees would also be considered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sandalwood Karnataka
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp