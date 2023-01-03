Guards, CCTVs for sandalwood trees in Karnataka soon

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time in Karnataka, the state tree - Sandalwood - will get special state protection. To protect the trees from poachers growing in clusters and to increase their numbers in the state, the state government has decided to give special protection, and the decision is part of the sandalwood policy, which is in its final stages before implementation.

As per the policy, the trees which are growing in 100 hectares area and with good girth, will be given special protection. “These areas will be zero tolerance zones. The area will be closely guarded 24 hours with special armed security, dog squads and CCTVs. Such protection is given to sandalwood trees in Marayoor in Kerala,” a senior forest department official told TNIE. Under the policy, those who are caught poaching and found guilty, will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 7-10 years.

He said that each tree and the cluster will be tracked by GPS to keep a round the clock vigil and geo-mapping their location.

“Our state tree is sandalwood, but the numbers are declining due to multiple reasons. Plantations have reduced as many were unwilling to do it because of felling permission. Guarding and protecting the trees were also a major challenge, despite sandalwood being declared as a state tree. Now, with the state cluster identification and protection, the number will increase,” the official said.

So far, 20-30 such blocks have been identified. These trees are around 30 years old and some have a girth of over 45cm. According to the state forest department data, there are at least two in every district. To declare a cluster, not just the area but the number of trees would also be considered.

