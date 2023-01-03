Home States Karnataka

Meet voters five times, Bommai to BJP workers

Addressing party workers, the CM said booth-level organisation means two sided communication - to tell people about the party and to listen and resolve people’s woes.

Basavaraj Bommai

CM Basavaraj Bommai | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Urging BJP cadres to strengthen the party at the booth level, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday told them to visit the household of each and every voter in their booths at least five times in the next three months.

“If we win the booth, we can win the constituency and if we win the constituency, we can win the state,” he said at a Booth Vijaya Abhiyan.

Addressing party workers, the CM said booth-level organisation means two sided communication - to tell people about the party and to listen and resolve people’s woes.

Laying out a blueprint on boosting booth organisation, the CM said meetings should be convened with key players in each booth. “A committee should be constituted with 10 such key players with each having members from Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Other Backward Class, youth and women along with other professions. Each party worker should work relentlessly for the next three months. They should meet voters four times to highlight developmental works taken up by the state and Central governments and inform them about the ineffective policies of the Congress. They should then visit voters the fifth time seeking votes,” he said.

Slamming the Congress, Bommai said it is fighting for its existence politically in the country. It is making all attempts to keep it alive. “Our party does not change its policy or ideas for the sake of politics,” he said.

