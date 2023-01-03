Home States Karnataka

Nalin’s target: BJP flags on 50 lakh houses, enrol 50 lakh workers across Karnataka

Stating that MLAs, corporators and other elected representatives from the party should get actively involved in these exercises, he asked them not to take their seats for granted.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday exhorted party workers to work relentlessly for the next 100 days to bring the party back to power in the state.  As part of the 10-day Booth Vijaya Abhiyana launched on Monday, he set several targets for party workers to achieve in the next few weeks. Kateel asked them to review booth committees, form WhatsApp groups in all booths and put up BJP flags on at least 25 houses in each booth.

At least 50 lakh houses in the state should sport BJP flags in the next 10 days as a precursor to the formation of ‘Nava Karnataka’, he said.  In the second phase, called Vijaya Sankalpa Abhiyana, which will be held from January 21 to 29, he asked the cadres to visit voters at their doorsteps to apprise them of the achievements of the BJP government, paste party stickers on the houses of their voters, achieve 16 lakh wall writings ‘Ee Baari BJP Ge’ (This time, its for BJP) and enrol 50 lakh people as party workers.

Stating that MLAs, corporators and other elected representatives from the party should get actively involved in these exercises, he asked them not to take their seats for granted. “Many corporators have been sleeping for three years. Now, for the next three months, you should work for the party organisation. Now don’t sleep. In 80 per cent of houses in Dakshina Kannada, the party flag should fly,” he said.

