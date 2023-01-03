Home States Karnataka

Siddeshwara Swamiji passes away at 82

The district administration has declared a holiday for schools, colleges and government offices in Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Siddeshwara Swamiji, one of the prominent Lingayat seers in the state, passed away at his Gyanayogashrama on Monday night. The 82-year-old seer was suffering from age-related complications and also had difficulty in breathing for the past few days. The seer was being treated at his ashram by a team of doctors. He largely remained confined to his room in the ashram.  

Known for his simplicity, the seer was popular for his sermons in which he raised issues related to the common man. Many of his devotees found solace in his sermons. He even politely refused to accept funds from the government for his ashram. He also declined the Padma Shri award, the prestigious civilian award given by the Central government.

Deputy Commissioner Vijaymahantesh Dannmmanavar in a press release stated that the last rites of the seer would be performed at the ashram itself at 5:00 pm Tuesday. His body would be kept at the ashram for public to pay their tribute and later in the noon, his mortal remains would be taken in a procession to Sainik School in Vijayapura to enable public to pay their last respects till 4 pm.

“Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society,” tweeted PM Narendra Modi. CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of the most venerable Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji of Jnana Yogaashrama, Vijayapura, who worked to uplift mankind through his discourses.’’

