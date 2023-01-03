Home States Karnataka

Three youth drown in Tungabhadra, search on

The youths are Naveen Kurugounda and Vikas Patil, both aged 20, are residents of Mudenoor village while Prem Bora (25), hails from Nepal.

Police and villagers at the spot where the youth drowned | Express

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Three youths, who had gone swimming on January 1 evening, reportedly drowned in the Tungabhadra river in Mudenoor village of Ranebennur taluk on Monday. The Halagere police have filed a case, and launched a search operation for the trio, which was halted on Monday due to bad light. It will resume on Tuesday morning.

The youths are Naveen Kurugounda and Vikas Patil, both aged 20, are residents of Mudenoor village while Prem Bora (25), hails from Nepal. The villagers said that five youth went for a swim in the river, and one of them started drowning. To save him, two of his friends jumped into the river, and failed to come out.

“All three drowned. We both swam and reached the shore,” said one of the youths. “The friends had a New Year party on Sunday and tried to swim in the evening,” said police.

