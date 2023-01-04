Bandipur Yuva Mitra launched, 10,000 students to take part

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav launched the Bandipur Yuva Mitra programme under which around 10,000 students from 800 schools, who reside in forest fringes in My­suru and Chamarajanagar districts, will be educated. Yadav flagged off two buses from the Chamarajanagar district adm­i­nistration that will bring government school students on a safari visit in Bandipur forest.

It is mandatory for the students to attend the classes to get exposure to wildlife conservation activities. Morarji Desai boarding school students participated in a safari and were provided free food by the department. The students from 140 villages will also be trained on how to avoid forest fires and handle man-anim­al conflicts.

During his two-day visit to Bandipur, he also chaired the 22nd National Tiger Conservation Authority meeting which was attended by 29 members, which was held for the first time in Karnataka. Discussions were held on tiger conservation, increased man-animal conflicts, and the proposal to include a few more parks under the Tiger Project. NTDC officials and ministers refused to share details of the in-camera meeting.

