Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to be inspected by Nitin Gadkari

The access-controlled highway with a design length of 118 km is being implemented at a cost of Rs 4,473 crore.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the much-talked-about Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is likely to be opened before this year’s Assembly elections, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inspect the work on Thursday.

Gadkari will conduct an aerial inspection of the expressway and also ride on a stretch near Jeeganahalli village in Ramanagara. The work on most of the stretches is completed and it is likely to be formally opened before the Assembly polls.

The access-controlled highway with a design length of 118 km is being implemented at a cost of Rs 4,473 crore. It is expected to reduce the present travel time of three hours between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 75 minutes. Apart from saving travel time, fuel and the environment, it will also boost tourism and the economy in the region.  

However, after the recent flooding of the highway near Ramanagara, questions were raised about its design, especially about the drainage system. Gadkari is inspecting the project at a time when some BJP leaders are demanding that it be named Cauvery Expressway, while a few others want it named after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Gadkari is also inspecting the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway project. This 262km stretch connects Bengaluru Ring Road with Chennai Outer Ring Road. increasing logistic efficiency and is being implemented at a cost of Rs 14,872 crore and passes through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

