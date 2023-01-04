Home States Karnataka

Businessman's suicide: Police serve notice to four accused, question doctor

Police issued notice to Gopi K, Somaiah, G Ramesh Reddy and Raghava Bhat, asking them to appear before the investigation officer.

BJP leader Aravind Limbavali. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramanagara police probing the suicide of businessman Pradeep S, who had named six persons, including BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali in his suicide note, served notice to four accused persons who are allegedly absconding, and recorded the statement of a doctor on Tuesday.

However, no notice has been issued to the MLA so far. A police officer told TNIE that investigation is being carried out to ascertain whether the claims of the deceased are true. “We have collected the bank statements of the accused persons, and the partnership deed. We are verifying the same to take the probe forward,” he said. Police issued notice to Gopi K, Somaiah, G Ramesh Reddy and Raghava Bhat, asking them to appear before the investigation officer.

Police, however, said a decision will be taken on summoning MLA Limbavali, whom Pradeep had accused of supporting his business partners in the financial matter, based on the statement of the other accused. On Tuesday, Dr G Jayaram Reddy, a dermatologist, appeared for enquiry.

“Pradeep had named the doctor in the note, stating that Reddy was harassing him by filing a civil case in court on property belonging to his brother, and threatening him (Pradeep) to sell the property. The doctor submitted documents related to the case and we have recorded his statement,” the officer added.

