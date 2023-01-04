Congress to hold ‘naa nayaki’ convention on January 6

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Assembly elections fast approaching, the Congress has decided to hold massive conventions across Karnataka. As part of it, the Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress will hold ‘naa nayaki’ (I am a leader) samavesha in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds on January 6.

While AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to attend the convention, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar has been invited as the guest. “As many as 86 women have applied to contest the 2023 Assembly elections from Congress. We insist that at least 30 should be given tickets,” Pushpa Amarnath, president, Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress, said.

Meanwhile, close on the heels of the State Government increasing the reservation for SC/STs in Karnataka, the Congress has decided to hold a SC/ST samavesha in Chitradurga on January 8 to woo the communities.

“People, especially those belonging to the SC/ST communities, are in distress owing to the anti-people policies of the double engine BJP government. People have lost their purchasing power after demonetisation,” former minister Dr HC Mahadevappa said at a party workers’ meet in Tumakuru on Monday.

“The Congress high command has realised that it is in distress because SCs/STs/OBCs gradually went away from the party. As SC/STs play a decisive role in Karnataka, the Chitradurga samavesha will send out a lod message that members of the communities are with the party,” said former deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara.

