Election Commission takes stock of Karnataka poll preparations

Officials told to ensure genuine voter names not deleted, increase voting percentage in all 224 constituencies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A team of officers from the Election Commission of India (ECI) held a series of meetings with officials in Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The ECI team, headed by Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Badu and Secretary BC Patra, held meetings with senior officials at the Chief Electoral Office and with all district election officers to take stock of the preparations in all the 224 Assembly segments.

The ECI officers directed the district election officers to prepare error-free electoral rolls, make sure that the names of genuine voter names are not deleted for any reason and to ensure that the officials visit every house to collect information.

Since the revised electoral rolls will be published in January, the ECI officers directed district election officers to emphasise on the process of adding names of first-time voters, deleting names of dead voters and updating details of voters, who have changed their address. District election officers should personally supervise that officials follow all the directions and also visit houses to collect correct details.

They directed the district election officers to identify ten polling centres in the Assembly segments with the least number of additions and deletions and give reasons for the same. The district election officers were directed to bring to the notice of the Chief Electoral Officer the staff required for the election work.
During the meetings, the officials also discussed increasing the voting percentage in the Assembly segments that had low voter turnout in the last Assembly election.

The officials have been directed to take up awareness programmes. According to a statement issued by the Information Department, the ECI officers appreciated the work done by the officials in the state.

