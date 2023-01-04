Home States Karnataka

Govt’s pro-green stand, Shiradi Ghat work don’t gel, say eco-activists

The Shiradi Ghat road

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citing the government’s stand on protection of forest areas and eco-sensitise zones, activists and conservationists have demanded that the state and central governments stop road widening cutting through forests.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote a letter to BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in December 2022, stating that the government will take up the four-lane work of Shiradi Ghat and bids were invited for Rs 1,976 crore.

The letter also stated that NHAI will simultaneously take up the DPR works for 23 km tunnel work in Shiradi Ghat at the cost of Rs 15,000 crore. He said the DPRs would be finalised by April 2023, and bids will be invited in May 2023. Meanwhile, the government has also decided to repair the Sakleshpur to Maranahally road at the cost of Rs 12.20 crore.

Conservationists pointed out, “It is ironical that the government on one hand is talking of eco- sensitive zone protection. Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav is visiting Bandipur and BRT tiger reserves, and is holding NTCA meetings on protection of Western Ghats.

On the other hand, the government is also talking of road widening and tunnels, which will destroy the pristine forest patches.”They are mulling a letter to both the ministers, flagging the contradiction, and are also working to move courts to stop the projects.

