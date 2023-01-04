Home States Karnataka

Handicapped by lack of cold storage, Karnataka raisins still await branding

Horticulture Department sources said the state government wanted to set up cold storage units under public-private partnership.

By Ashwini M Sripad
BENGALURU: With the state government still struggling to create adequate infrastructure for grape growers, the wait for Karnataka’s own brand of raisins, said to be the best in the country, has got longer. Though Karnataka is the second-largest grape growing state in the country after Maharashtra, it has cold storage capacity to preserve just 25 per cent of the total produce. Taking advantage, Maharashtra has been marketing Karnataka raisins under its brand.

In Karnataka, grapes are grown in over 20,000 hectares in Vijayapura, Belagavi and Bagalkot, districts producing around 5 lakh tonnes annually. Around 4 lakh tonnes are used to produce 1.25 lakh tonnes of raisins. The remaining grapes are used to produce wine. But the state has cold storage capacity for just 30,000 kg of grapes.

MS Rudregowda, president, Vijayapura Grape Growers’ Association, said raisins from the state generate revenue of Rs 2,000 crore annually. Raisins from the state are the best because of climatic and geographical conditions, but Maharashtra reaps the benefits by branding it, he added.

In his maiden budget last year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced setting up of a cold storage unit at Toravi village in Vijayapura at a cost of Rs 35 crore. But it’s been close to ten months, and the project is still on paper.

Horticulture Department sources said the state government wanted to set up cold storage units under public-private partnership. “The government would have provided the land and the remaining cost borne by the bidders. But no one showed interest. That is why it is delayed,” they said.

T Somu, Managing Director, Karnataka Wine Board, told The New Indian Express that Bommai has given his nod to avail loan from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Now a cold storage facility with 10,000 metric tonne capacity will be set up by the state government. “We have a shortage of cold storage facilities which the state government is planning to tackle in the coming days,” he said.

