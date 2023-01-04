Home States Karnataka

Jibe against Siddaramaiah: Chandrashekhara Kambara seeks action against Rangayana play

It is disheartening to know that even the Rangayana gave permission to the play without seeking my consent.

Published: 04th January 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Days after supporters of Congress leader Siddaramaiah and members of the Kuruba Sangha protested against the staging of a play at Rangayana in Mysuru, Jnanpith award winner Dr Chandrashekhara Kambara has written to Mysuru Police Commissioner Ramesh B seeking action against the director of the play.

As part of the Nagarathnamma theatre camp organised by Rangayana, junior director Karthik Upamanyu and several students had staged a play -- Sambashiva Prahasana -- an adaptation of a book written by Kambara. The dialogues in the play were tweaked to reference Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, showing him in poor light, and also to insult KPCC president DK Shivakumar, it was claimed.

As the news spread, Kambara expressed displeasure over tweaking of his play to insult others. “I refrain from making personal remarks in my books and without my consultation, my original work has been changed while staging the play. It is disheartening to know that even the Rangayana gave permission to the play without seeking my consent. I have sought action against the director of the play and also those involved in creating an atmosphere like this,” said Kambara in his complaint to the police commissioner.

The Sangha welcomed the letter written by Kambara and urged the state government to immediately sack Addanda Cariappa, who has been continuing as director of Rangayana even after completion of his term.
Congress leaders and Sangha members had filed a complaint with the Jayalakshmipuram police against theatre artistes for insulting Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar in the play.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Congress Chandrashekhara Kambara Rangayana
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp