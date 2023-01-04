Jibe against Siddaramaiah: Chandrashekhara Kambara seeks action against Rangayana play

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Days after supporters of Congress leader Siddaramaiah and members of the Kuruba Sangha protested against the staging of a play at Rangayana in Mysuru, Jnanpith award winner Dr Chandrashekhara Kambara has written to Mysuru Police Commissioner Ramesh B seeking action against the director of the play.

As part of the Nagarathnamma theatre camp organised by Rangayana, junior director Karthik Upamanyu and several students had staged a play -- Sambashiva Prahasana -- an adaptation of a book written by Kambara. The dialogues in the play were tweaked to reference Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, showing him in poor light, and also to insult KPCC president DK Shivakumar, it was claimed.

As the news spread, Kambara expressed displeasure over tweaking of his play to insult others. “I refrain from making personal remarks in my books and without my consultation, my original work has been changed while staging the play. It is disheartening to know that even the Rangayana gave permission to the play without seeking my consent. I have sought action against the director of the play and also those involved in creating an atmosphere like this,” said Kambara in his complaint to the police commissioner.

The Sangha welcomed the letter written by Kambara and urged the state government to immediately sack Addanda Cariappa, who has been continuing as director of Rangayana even after completion of his term.

Congress leaders and Sangha members had filed a complaint with the Jayalakshmipuram police against theatre artistes for insulting Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar in the play.

