Karnataka polls: JP Nadda to tour Chitradurga, Davanagere

In Chitradurga, Nadda will visit the Madara Channaiah Mutt of Madigas and Sirigere mutt of the Sadu sub-sect of Lingayats before heading to Davanagere.

Published: 04th January 2023 06:15 AM

BJP national president JP Nadda

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: With the Assembly elections approaching fast, the ruling BJP is going all out and inviting its top brass to tour the state. On Thursday, BJP national president JP Nadda will address an SC/ST and OBC party workers’ conference in Chitradurga district.

On Friday, he will brainstorm with working professionals from Davanagere division (Davanagere, Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts). Over 8,000 BJP workers will take part.

This is part of the BJP’s plan to focus seriously on Chitradurga and create a pro-incumbency wave, Chitradurga district BJP president A Murali told TNIE.

In Davanagere, Nadda will listen to the problems faced by professionals and brainstorm on the 2023 Assembly polls, said Davangere district BJP president Hanagawadi Veeresh.

The BJP meeting has gained importance in the wake of Congress SC/ST meet scheduled to be held in Chitradurga on Sunday.

