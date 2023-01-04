Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha to highlight ‘unscientific’ planning of expressway

In the letter, they will also demand that underpasses be constructed to facilitate the movement of farmers to their fields and homes. 

Published: 04th January 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Badagalapura Nagendra said Sangha members are planning to submit a representation to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, pointing out unscientific planning of the expressway and closure of feeder canals across the highway that led to the flooding.

In the letter, they will also demand that underpasses be constructed to facilitate the movement of farmers to their fields and homes. 

Villagers from Nidagatta, Annekere, Budanur and other places in Mandya have demanded underbridges. People near Srirangapatna had also staged protests a couple of times demanding a bridge to provide access to their village.

RTI activist Ravindra demanded a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in paying compensation to land losers, saying some influential politicians have claimed crores of rupees, claiming to have lost land for the project. Some time ago, Mandya MP Sumalatha too had pointed to unscientific construction of the expressway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp