Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha to highlight ‘unscientific’ planning of expressway

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Badagalapura Nagendra said Sangha members are planning to submit a representation to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, pointing out unscientific planning of the expressway and closure of feeder canals across the highway that led to the flooding. In the letter, they will also demand that underpasses be constructed to facilitate the movement of farmers to their fields and homes. Villagers from Nidagatta, Annekere, Budanur and other places in Mandya have demanded underbridges. People near Srirangapatna had also staged protests a couple of times demanding a bridge to provide access to their village. RTI activist Ravindra demanded a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in paying compensation to land losers, saying some influential politicians have claimed crores of rupees, claiming to have lost land for the project. Some time ago, Mandya MP Sumalatha too had pointed to unscientific construction of the expressway.