Siddaramaiah's 'pup' remark: People will give fitting reply in election, says CM Bommai

On Siddaramaiah inviting him for an open debate, the Chief Minister said there was no bigger and more sacred forum other than the Vidhana Soudha.

Published: 04th January 2023 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo| EPS)

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

BALLARI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah will be given a fitting reply by the people in the upcoming Assembly elections for equating him to a shivering puppy.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah kicked up a row by alleging that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai shivers like a puppy in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to the remark, Bommai said, "It shows the persona of the Congress leader. The dog is a faithful animal and it is doing its job faithfully. I will serve by faithfulness for the sake of people. I have not divided society as Siddaramaiah did. We have given happiness and not misfortune. We do not do such things."

The Chief Minister said, "Siddaramaiah, out of fear, could not stand before Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and had not brought a single paise to Karnataka. There was not much contribution to several states. However, after becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has made special contributions like 6,000 km of highway to Karnataka, which is a record in the post-independence period."

"Besides, Modi has given approval to the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway project, Mangalur-Karwar Ports and Kalasa-Bandura project. In the coming day, the Upper Krishna project will be declared as a national project and release grants. The Smart City Mission has been given to all the major cities. These things were not there during the UPA regime. All the important projects are given by Modi who is like a Kamadhenu," added the CM.

On Siddaramaiah inviting him for an open debate, the Chief Minister said there was no bigger and more sacred forum other than the Vidhana Soudha. "The houses would meet again in January-February and everything will be discussed."

Bommai charged that the opposition leader has developed the habit of making baseless, politically motivated statements.

