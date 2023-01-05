Bommai lauds MCA on its golden jubilee, unveils new logo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not an easy feat for a government-run advertising limited to complete 50 years facing tough competition from the private players, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He was speaking at the golden jubilee event of Marketing Communications and Advertising Limited (MCA) held here on Wednesday.

Lauding the efforts of MCA, Bommai said, “Private sector exploded after liberlisation, privatisation and globalisation in 1991. MCA has competed not only with private players in the state but has withstood competition from other states in giving publicity to government programmes and schemes”.

“Use technology to the maximum level possible and improve your creativity. Understand the pulse of people and modify the communication strategy accordingly” he suggested MCA and assured that their various demands will be fulfilled.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said that the MCA was established in 1972 started with a transaction of a mere Rs 78,747 has witnessed tremendous growth with its 2022 transaction crossing Rs 400 crore with branch offices in 13 districts headquarters across the state and two branches outside the state.

He recalled the significant marketing activities carried out by MCA and mentioned that Global Investors Meet was prominent as it attracted investments to the tune of more than Rs 9 lakh crore. On the occasion, a new logo of the MCA, a memoir and a special postal cover were unveiled.

