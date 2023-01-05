Home States Karnataka

Eye on Karnataka polls, Nalin Kumar Kateel raking up emotive issues: UT Khader

Khader said it is time for the people to go back and check out the promises made by the BJP to the people of the state and the district.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Mangaluru MLA UT Khader

UT Khader. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly UT Khader on Wednesday hit back at BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel for his recent controversial statement, saying that the latter is not fit to carry out developmental works and hence is raking up emotive issues with an eye on elections.

During a BJP meet, Kateel had asked told workers not to discuss issues like roads and drainages and instead talk about ‘Love jihad’.  Addressing a press meet, Khader said by asking people not to discuss roads and drains, Kateel is telling people not to ask for development.

“They (BJP) promised a tunnel in Shirady Ghat but could not even deliver boiled rice to people. Now, people have realised that the fuel of double engine government is communal issues and the smoke that it emits is poison which kills people. Its engine was built with the tears and blood of the common man. It is time for the people to scrap this double engine,” he said.

Khader said it is time for the people to go back and check out the promises made by the BJP to the people of the state and the district. “They have miserably failed in all aspects and when they have nothing to showcase about development, they are misleading the people,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka polls Nalin Kumar Kateel UT Khader Karnataka assembly elections Karnataka elections BJP congress
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp