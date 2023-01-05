Eye on Karnataka polls, Nalin Kumar Kateel raking up emotive issues: UT Khader

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly UT Khader on Wednesday hit back at BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel for his recent controversial statement, saying that the latter is not fit to carry out developmental works and hence is raking up emotive issues with an eye on elections.

During a BJP meet, Kateel had asked told workers not to discuss issues like roads and drainages and instead talk about ‘Love jihad’. Addressing a press meet, Khader said by asking people not to discuss roads and drains, Kateel is telling people not to ask for development.

“They (BJP) promised a tunnel in Shirady Ghat but could not even deliver boiled rice to people. Now, people have realised that the fuel of double engine government is communal issues and the smoke that it emits is poison which kills people. Its engine was built with the tears and blood of the common man. It is time for the people to scrap this double engine,” he said.

Khader said it is time for the people to go back and check out the promises made by the BJP to the people of the state and the district. “They have miserably failed in all aspects and when they have nothing to showcase about development, they are misleading the people,” he said.

MANGALURU: Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly UT Khader on Wednesday hit back at BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel for his recent controversial statement, saying that the latter is not fit to carry out developmental works and hence is raking up emotive issues with an eye on elections. During a BJP meet, Kateel had asked told workers not to discuss issues like roads and drainages and instead talk about ‘Love jihad’. Addressing a press meet, Khader said by asking people not to discuss roads and drains, Kateel is telling people not to ask for development. “They (BJP) promised a tunnel in Shirady Ghat but could not even deliver boiled rice to people. Now, people have realised that the fuel of double engine government is communal issues and the smoke that it emits is poison which kills people. Its engine was built with the tears and blood of the common man. It is time for the people to scrap this double engine,” he said. Khader said it is time for the people to go back and check out the promises made by the BJP to the people of the state and the district. “They have miserably failed in all aspects and when they have nothing to showcase about development, they are misleading the people,” he said.