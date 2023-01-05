Home States Karnataka

HDK seeks probe into BJP leaders’ link with ‘Santro’ Ravi

Kumaraswamy alleged that since 1995, many cases were booked against Ravi in various police stations in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 06:09 AM

HD Kumaraswamy addresses a press meet in Mysuru on Monday |  Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday dared Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to order a probe into the alleged nexus between ministers and  ‘Santro’ Ravi, against whom many cases have been registered in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

“Who is Santro Ravi? Mysuru police recently registered an FIR against him. What is the connection between him and ministers in the BJP government? We demand a detailed probe into the matter,” he said and alleged that Santro Ravi was in touch with many ministers.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the former CM said the government should also probe those involved in taking JDS and Congress MLAs to Mumbai in 2019 to bring down the coalition government headed by him.

Kumaraswamy alleged that many illegal methods were adopted to bring down the coalition government and he will speak about it in detail after returning from the party’s Pancharatna Yatra in Bidar and Kalaburagi. The yatra, which received a good response in the Old Mysuru region, is starting in Kalyan Karnataka districts from Thursday.

Kumaraswamy alleged that since 1995, many cases were booked against Ravi in various police stations in Mysuru and Bengaluru. “He was operating from Kumarakrupa Guest House in Bengaluru. Who gave him the room? The government must give all details about his connections with the ministers,” he said. Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said if any case is registered in this regard, it will be looked into.

TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy ‘Santro’ Ravi Basavaraj Bommai
