Karnataka elections: Congress leaders put up united front at rally

He also took potshots at BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel for telling BJP workers to focus on ‘love jihad’ rather than development.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar at a Congress rally in Turuvekere, Tumakuru district, on Wednesday

TUMAKURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday listed out some of the leaders who jumped ship to the Congress, and said the political polarisation ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections will be in favour of the Congress.

Addressing a party rally in Turuvekere here, where Congress leaders put up a united front, he gave a call to BJP and JD(S) workers “not to waste their time” in those parties, but join the Congress. “We will treat them with dignity like old timers in the party,” he promised.

He said leaders, including Madhu Bangarappa, Manohar in Kolar, Konareddy, Gubbi MLA S R Srinivas, Thirtahalli Manjunath Gowda, Ramesh, Jeevijaya and YSV Datta have joined the Congress ahead of the polls to strengthen the party.   

“These are the leaders who could assess the political future in the state. The Congress has been heralding a bright future in the state whereas the BJP government has been sinking. Our internal survey has given 136 seats to the Congress and 60 to the BJP,” he claimed.

“The BJP’s achievement is to get the resignation of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and making him break down in tears. If at all the BJP had given good governance they would not have done so,” Shivakumar said.

He also took potshots at BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel for telling BJP workers to focus on ‘love jihad’ rather than development. Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah also spoke at the rally.

