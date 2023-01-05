Home States Karnataka

KSRTC eyes Rs 40 crore from parcel service business

Parcel service is one of the areas where we want to focus more, as revenue from this service has witnessed a 2.5-fold jump.

Published: 05th January 2023 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cash-strapped Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is exploring options to increase its revenue by popularising the parcel and cargo business, and is aiming to scale up its operations. KSRTC is planning to earn Rs 40 crore from the parcel and cargo service and has started to map different clusters -- fruit, textile, pharma and automobile and cater to the demands.

Speaking to TNIE, KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar said, “We have been exploring all the opportunities to augment the revenues of KSRTC that took a severe beating due to the pandemic. Parcel service is one of the areas where we want to focus more, as revenue from this service has witnessed a 2.5-fold jump. The revenue from parcel service rose from Rs 4 crore to Rs 10 crore in 2022.”

“There is more scope in the cargo service and we want to tap it. We want to scale operations and earn up to Rs 40 crore gradually,” he said, adding, “Revenue from the parcel service is direct earning for the transport corporation, as there is not much investment, maintenance, infrastructure or other things involved in the regular bus service operations. We are open to running the parcel service, along with our regular bus service, and also offer fleets exclusively dedicated for this purpose.”

Mentioning that they are identifying clusters, Kumar said “Tumakuru has a fruit cluster and Hassan has a textile cluster. Likewise, there are pharma, automobile and other clusters. We are identifying different clusters, and have a partner who will be holding talks with them to cater to their needs. Already, we have had a few rounds of discussions on the operations.”

