NIA arrests two men including Mangaluru college student in Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy

The case relates to a conspiracy hatched by the accused to further the terror activities of the Islamic State (IS) and to endanger the unity, security and sovereignty of the country.

Published: 05th January 2023 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The National Investigation Agency(NIA) conducted searches at 6 locations in Karnataka in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Bengaluru and two ISIS operatives were arrested subsequent to the searches in the NIA case.

The case was initially registered on September 19 last year with Shivamogga Rural Police Station.

The case relates to a conspiracy hatched by the accused to further the terror activities of the Islamic State (IS), a banned terrorist organization, and to endanger the unity, security and sovereignty of the country.

The arrested persons are Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, son of Thajuddin Sheikh from Shanthinagar, Varamballi, Bramhavar, Udupi District and Huzair Farhan Baig, son of Basheer Baig, from 1st main, 7th Cross, Tippu sultan nagar, Shivamogga District.

The investigation has revealed that the accused Maaz Muneer radicalized his close associate and collegemate Reshaan Thajuddin. And the 2 accused,  Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh and Huzair Farhan Baig received funds from their ISIS handler through Crypto-wallets for furthering the terrorist activities of the Islamic State. As part of their larger violent and disruptionist designs, they also indulged in arson and targeting of vehicles and other establishments, such as Liquor shops, Godowns, transformers etc. 

During the searches conducted on Thursday, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from the houses of the accused and the suspects. Two other accused persons have been arrested in the case earlier. 

