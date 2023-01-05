Home States Karnataka

Visually challenged musician couple has no roof despite CM Bommai's promise

In 2021, Sudha Mani, a native of Periyapatna taluk who is also blind by birth, heard him singing near a bus stop.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 06:07 AM

(From right) Kumar and Sudha Mani | Udayashankar S

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: This talented couple has been running from pillar to post for the past two years to find a shelter in Mysuru. Kumar (38) and Sudha Mani (37), both visually challenged, earn money by playing the harmonium and tabla, and singing at public places.  

What makes their story sad is that authorities at different levels have turned a blind eye to their woes. There’s more. No less than Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself had assured to provide them a home when they met him and submitted an application to him during one of his ‘Janata Darshan’ programmes. But their file does not seem to have moved forward. The couple take shelter in public places like bus stops and survive on the money they make from singing.

Kumar, a native of Channarayapatna, was born blind and studied in a school for blind up to SSLC. However, he couldn’t continue his education as he did not receive support from his family. He walked out of the house and decided to follow his passion which is singing and playing music. He learnt how to play the harmonium and tabla and honed his singing skills by listening to songs on radio.

In 2021, Sudha Mani, a native of Periyapatna taluk who is also blind by birth, heard him singing near a bus stop. Both met, became friends and decided to marry. However, it’s been two years and they still don’t have a roof to live under.  “We were assured by the CM that a house will be sanctioned for us.

There is no positive response as yet. We do get the monthly pension for disabled, but that is not enough. My ambition is to build my own team of musicians and a band and organise orchestra for the public,” said Kumar.

