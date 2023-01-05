What disabled lack: Books in Braille, equal job opportunities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are several schemes and provisions made for disabled people but they are not implemented properly on the ground, rued Gautam Agrawal, general secretary, National Federation of the Blind (NFB) on Wednesday.

He said shortage of books in Braille format, lack of equal job opportunities for disabled people continue to persist, which act as a hindrance in their growth.

Gautam said the government should make a time-bound action plan for effective implementation of all schemes announced. He said the bureaucratic complications in the system often lead to no redressal of the issues.

He was speaking at the 214th birth anniversary of Louis Braille (inventor of the Braille writing system). The day is also observed as World Braille Day.

JC Madhuswamy, Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, also present on the occasion said that a person can achieve a lot in life if he has the motive and motto. Fifteen specially-abled people were awarded and felicitated on the occasion.

Satender Singh, a visually impaired IAS officer working in Puducherry as Deputy Collector, said it was important to ensure that issues of people with disability were discussed in the society. Comparing it with issues related to gender, he said society has progressed in becoming gender inclusive now and the same must be done for issues of disabled people as well.

