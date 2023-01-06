5.05 crore voters in 221 Karnataka constituencies, reveals final electoral rolls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The final electoral rolls of 221 of the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka were released on Thursday. For the remaining three Assembly segments Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Mahadevapura in Bengaluru— where the inquiry on alleged voter data theft is on, the rolls will be published on January 15.

As per the details of the Special Summary Revision of the electoral rolls released by Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena on Thursday, the number of voters in Karnataka is 5,05,48,553. As many as 12,31,540 voters have been added and 6,18,965 voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls. In the draft electoral rolls, the total number of voters in 221 segments was 4, 99,34,730.

Bengaluru South constituency has the highest number of voters 6,50,53 and Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district the lowest at 1,66,521. The number of young voters enrolled in final electoral rolls-2023 in comparison with 2023 is 7,01,243. As per the 2011 census, the gender ratio of Karnataka is 973. However, as per the final electoral rolls-2023, the gender ratio is 988. The details are available with the district election officers, electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers and all polling stations.

Electoral Rolls of the Assembly constituencies will also be published on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (https://ceo.karnataka.gov.in). People can check whether their names have been included in the list with the correct information and during the “continuous updation period,” applications can be submitted online using the portals NVSP, Voter Portal or the Voter Helpline Mobile app.

Young voters

Youngsters who have completed the age of 17 may apply for the inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls. On allegations of voters data theft, Meena said investigation is on and the report will be submitted on January 15 and based on that action will be initiated.

BBMP releases final voters’ list

BENGALURU: The BBMP released the final voters’ list following a process of omission, deletion, and correction, and after consulting parties. As per the final list, there are 82,29,375 voters in 25 Assembly segments of Bengaluru City. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, mentioned the final list for three Assembly segments, Mahadevapura, Chick­pet, and Shivajinagar, where the alleged voter data theft was repor­ted, will be put out on January 15. As per the final report, male voters number 42,65,140, women voters 39,62,712, and others 1,523. Girinath added that around 87 names from the third gender community will be done in a supplementary list.

