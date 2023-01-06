Karnataka elections: JP Nadda comes packed with 'tiffin box baithak'

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: BJP national president JP Nadda kickstarted his two-day visit to the state on Thursday, and pitched the ‘tiffin box baithak’, where party workers from different caste and creed will bring food from their homes and share it with others.

BJP will now go from having food at Dalits’ homes to eating together at the party’s Shakti Kendra offices to emphasise on equality, which will also enable social engineering. “The heads at Shakti Kendra will ensure that members of all communities have a representation. Special attention would be given to Dalits. Tiffin box baithak will be organised to show that BJP is not a party of one caste or class,” he suggested while addressing the Shakti Kendra pramukhs (heads) meeting of Tumakuru and Madhugiri organisational districts.

Launching a tirade against Congress, he said, “The Congress’ mission has been commission, casteism and corruption. But Modi shows the the report card of his achievements while going into polls. In Karnataka, we are going into polls with the report cards of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s government,” he asserted.

“Even amid the Ukraine war, under Modi, our economy has remained stable. India has surpassed Britain’s economy,” he said. Listing the welfare schemes of the central government, Nadda said that free LPG connection under Ujjwala scheme and construction of toilets have reinforced the self-respect of women, and asked party workers to inform public about free Covid-19 vaccines, implementation of the national and state highway projects.

Highlighting the Bommai government’s decision to hike the SC/ST quota by seven per cent, bringing different reservation categories for Vokkaligas and Lingayats, he said, “Modi has made a Dalit and a tribal woman the Presidents. He has given a Constitutional status to the backward classes commission,” he said. “You should ask why Congress did not confer the Bharat Ratna on Dr BR Ambedkar, and instead defeated him when he contested polls,” he said.

‘Cong cheated, betrayed people’

Chitradurga: BJP national president JP Nadda tore into Congress during his 20-minute address to the SC/ST and OBC workers on Thursday, and alleged, “Congress has cheated and betrayed people of the country which has stifled the development of the country over 60 years.” Citing a recent IMF report, Nadda said, “The proport­ion of people living in extreme poverty, which is less than 1%, did not go up despite the pandemic,” and attributed the achievement to the central government’s for providing food grains under the PM’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

BJP chief goes temple hopping

Tumakuru: BJP president JP Nadda made his maiden visit to the Siddaganga Mutt, one of the prominent Lingayat Mutts in the state on Thursday, and spent an hour as he vis­ited the gadduge of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji. He held discussions with Sri Siddalinga Swamiji and had lunch. He is also sche­du­led to visit the Mad­ara Channayya Guripith, Sirigere Taralabalu Mutt of Veerashaiva community, the Kanaka Gurupeetha and Valmeeki Gurupeetha. His meeting with the relig­io­us heads of Lingayats and Panchamasalis is an effort to take the communities into confidence.

‘I pity Siddaramaiah’ hitting out at opposition

leader Siddaramaiah for his puppy remark, he said, “I pity Siddaramaiah for his cheap remarks about CM Basavaraj Bommai. He stooped to such low levels,” Nadda said. Modi will never do such politics as he is in favour of take other chief ministers of various parties with him on the path to development, he said.

