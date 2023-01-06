Nitin Gadkari sets February deadline for much-awaited Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

RAMANAGARA: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has directed officials to pull up their socks and ensure that the Bengaluru-Mysuru 10-lane Expressway is opened for the public by February, ahead of the Assembly election which are scheduled to be held in a few months. The minister undertook an aerial survey of the 170 km road and instructed the contractors and all stakeholders to meet the deadline.

The 10-lane expressway, being constructed at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore, connects Ramanagara-Mandya-Mysuru and will have 53 km long new bypass roads. Once completed, it is expected to cut travel time to 90 minutes.

The project is of political significance to the ruling BJP in the state, as it has set a target for itself to win maximum seats in the old Mysuru region, a Vokkaliga bastion. Gadkari also inspected work on flyovers and roads near Mandya and Mysuru. Referring to the water logging on the road which is causing hardships to commuters, Gadkari said the country received excess rainfall and the National Highways Authority of India has taken note of the issue and is trying to address it.

He said that the highway, passing through the green stretch through Ramanagara in Mandya district, will emerge as a preferred destination for educational institutes and IT companies to set up their businesses. He said that the technical and design teams are identifying places for putting up signages near accident zones and steep curves to ensure safety of commuters. He said facilities of helipads and air ambulances are also being considered, adding, the NHAI will provide cranes and ambulance services to save people in cases of accidents. The NHAI is also planning to start trauma centres and hospitals on the highway.

Referring to Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh calling the expressway unscientific, he said the MP’s concerns will be addressed if she comes out with specific complaints and shortcomings. When asked about the cost escalation of the project from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 9,000 crore, Gadkari said that the increase in the number of requests for underpasses from former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, various MPs, MLAs and the general public has contributed to the cost going up.

“We have taken up Rs 50 lakh crore highway works without compromising on quality and maintaining zero corruption. The delay in getting clearances from the environment department and hurdles in land acquisition also add to the cost escalation,” he said.

Gadkari brushed aside the issue of naming the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar by saying that there is no such practice of naming national highways after personalities. He, however, said all request letters will be forwarded to the PMO for further discussion.

