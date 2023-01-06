Panchamasalis reject 2D reservation

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Despite the Bommai government’s attempt to silence the Panchamsali Lingayats by creating a new OBC reservation category (2D) for the community in the recent Cabinet meeting in Belagavi, the community leaders headed by Basava Jayamrityunjaya Swamiji and BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal declared on Thursday that they would reject the new category and insisted on their inclusion only in 2A.

They also set a 24-hour deadline to the government to include them in the 2A category.

“We reject the 2D category. The CM should first clarify whether he will include us in 2A or not within 24 hours,’’ said Basava Jayamrityunjaya Swamiji. While stating that the government should announce the reservation for Panchamsalis by notifying it in the gazette by January 12, the seer said that the community would stage a protest in front of Bommai’s residence in Haveri on January 13 if it was not done. The seer also said a protest involving 30,000-40,000 people would be staged in Haveri.

Meanwhile, MLA Yatnal said, “Bommai had promised us 2A category status. He asks for a report from the Backward Classes Commission and the chairman of the commission avoids taking decisions on the pretext of floods and Covid-19.” Ex-MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar said, “Despite promising the community of 2A reservation, Bommai failed to keep up his words.”

