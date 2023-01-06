Home States Karnataka

Panchamasalis reject 2D reservation

“We reject the 2D category. The CM should first clarify whether he will include us in 2A or not within 24 hours,’’ said Basava Jayamrityunjaya Swamiji.

Published: 06th January 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Despite the Bommai government’s attempt to silence the Panchamsali Lingayats by creating a new OBC reservation category (2D) for the community in the recent Cabinet meeting in Belagavi, the community leaders headed by Basava Jayamrityunjaya Swamiji and BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal declared on Thursday that they would reject the new category and insisted on their inclusion only in 2A.
They also set a 24-hour deadline to the government to include them in the 2A category.

“We reject the 2D category. The CM should first clarify whether he will include us in 2A or not within 24 hours,’’ said Basava Jayamrityunjaya Swamiji. While stating that the government should announce the reservation for Panchamsalis by notifying it in the gazette by January 12, the seer said that the community would stage a protest in front of Bommai’s residence in Haveri on January 13 if it was not done. The seer also said a protest involving 30,000-40,000 people would be staged in Haveri.

Meanwhile, MLA Yatnal said, “Bommai had promised us 2A category status. He asks for a report from the Backward Classes Commission and the chairman of the commission avoids taking decisions on the pretext of floods and Covid-19.” Ex-MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar said, “Despite promising the community of 2A reservation, Bommai failed to keep up his words.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchamsali reservation OBC 2D reservation
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp