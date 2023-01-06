Rs 1,000 crore for RUBs, ROBs to ease traffic snarls in Karnataka: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Government will sanction Rs 1,000 crore to Karnataka to take up railway over bridges (ROBs) and railway under bridges (RUBs) to reduce traffic congestion at various spots across the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. The state government will submit its proposal in a week’s time, he added.

Bommai was speaking to the media after reviewing work undertaken on highways with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. He said wherever there is traffic congestion in towns, including Ballari, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi, ROBs and RUBs will be constructed to ease traffic movement.

On decongesting Bengaluru traffic, Gadkari told the government to prepare a proposal to construct flyovers to connect national highways that pass through Bengaluru. With this, traffic on highways will be directed to these flyovers, avoiding movement inside the city.

Bommai said they discussed various modes of transport as last-mile connectivity from Metro stations, from personal pods to double deckers. An expert team will study this. Work on the Yeshwantpur flyover will also start at the earliest, he said. The Satellite Town Ring Road, being developed by the National Highway Authority of India, will be rerouted to avoid Bannerghatta forest area.

The concern of STRR running through Bannerghatta forest was conveyed to the State Wildlife Committee, and an alternative route suggested. “It will be lengthier and cost more, but we will avoid Bannerghatta,” Bommai said. They also discussed ring roads at Raichur, Koppal, Gadag and Shivamogga, with work to be taken up this year. The government will start land acquisition, Bommai said, adding that they have decided that instead of investing the state government’s share of 50 per cent on these projects, the GST amount to be given to Karnataka can be compensated. It also means that Karnataka need not share its amount.

Inspecting the Bengaluru-Mysuru and Bengaluru-Chennai expressways, Gadkari said he directed the authorities to take up work with speed. At present, national highway works worth Rs 46,840 crore is going on.Bommai said the four-laning of Shiradi Ghat will begin in March. There is a proposal to construct a tunnel for Rs 10,000 crore, but this is a long-term measure.

